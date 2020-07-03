Alaya F Wins Hearts With Her 50 Push Up Challenge Video On Instagram; Watch

Since the lockdown started, Alaya F has been constantly uploading posts from her quarantine life for her fans. She has been uploading videos and pictures of her daily activities that have got a lot of attention on social media. She recently shared a video of her Push-up Challenge on her social media.

Alaya F's Instagram post

Alaya F recently took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself trying the 50 push-up challenge. She shared the video and captioned it with, “There was a time in my life when I could do 46 push-ups in one minute.. but these days my arms want to die after doing just 10. But since you guys chose the 50 push up challenge, I did my best”.

She also asked her fans to use the hashtag #ChallengingAF so she too can see her fans attempting the 50 push-up challenge. Because her followers have been sharing and reacting on the video, her post has been trending on social media.

More about Alaya F

Alaya F’s original name is Alaia Ebrahim Furniturewalla and she is the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi and former model turned classical dancer, Late Protima Bedi. Alaya F got mainstream recognition by participating in a beauty contest with her mom, Pooja Bedi for the reality TV show called Maa Exchange at Sony Entertainment. In 2013, she was given the Balakratna National Art Award for excellence in art.

he was also featured on the cover of Femina magazine along with her mother in the year 2016. Entering the film industry was not an easy task for Alaya F as she was reportedly rejected several times before she scored her debut movie with her own merit. She is a trained Contemporary and Kathak dancer and has completed her acting course from the New York Film Academy.

On the professional end, Alaya F was last seen in the 2020 release, Jawaani Jaaneman. Reportedly, Alaya F has signed a three-film deal with the producer, Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. This deal was finalised before Alaya F made her debut in Jawani Jaaneman which is based on the life of a father-daughter.

Jawaani Jaaneman is a slice of a life which features Saif Ali Khan, Alaya F and Tabu in prominent roles. The story of the movie revolves around the father-daughter duo who is out on a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and heart-warming moments that might just melt your heart.

