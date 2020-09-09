Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sonam Kapoor's Childhood Photo Is Too Cute To Miss

Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share an unseen picture from her childhood album. This picture of the actor is truly unmissable. However, apart from this picture, Sonam also shared another childhood pic from her fan page. Seeing these post, fans cannot stop themselves from commenting on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared a major throwback picture of her. In the post, young Sonam can be seen striking an adorable pose and is all smiles to the camera. The actor can be seen wearing a powder blue coloured dress with white polka dots. She can also be seen opting for a well-combed hair with a high ponytail. Take a look at the picture below.

Seeing this post, celebs, co-stars and fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all thing nice on the post. The post also received several likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users commented on how adorable the actor looked when she was younger, while some were left speechless seeing this cute pic that they commented with many happy emojis.

Sonam’s husband commented dozens of love-struck emojis, while another user said: “this is wonderful”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Thinks ‘humans Should Behave Like Animals’, Find Out Why

Apart from this picture, the actor also shared another childhood picture on her Instagram story. The post was first shared by her fan page, sonamkapoorpedia. In the picture, the actor can be seen indulging in some yummy food. She can be seen holding a spoon in her hand. She can also be seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and a brown hat. Take a look at the adorable picture below.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Shares A Cryptic Post On Social Media, Says 'never To Wrestle With A Pig'

Seeing these posts, it is quite evident that the actor loves sharing childhood picture. She often takes fans a trip down memory lane and shares some unseen pictures from her childhood album. Fans also get very happy and flood the comment section with all things nice.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The film garnered mixed reviews from fans and viewers. The actor is yet to reveal her upcoming projects. Fans are waiting to see the actor once again on the silver screen.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor's Cryptic Post To Akshay Kumar's FAU-G, Top Instagram Posts Of This Week

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Sister Rhea Kapoor Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Cousin

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.