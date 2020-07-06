Ali Abbas Zafar thanks fans for their love as 'Sultan' clocks 4 years

As the 2016 sports drama Sultan starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead clocked four years of its release on July 6, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a post to commemorate the special day. Ali shared a series of pictures on social media along with the poster of the film to show the successful journey of the film in theatres. While captioning the post, the filmmaker wrote the title track of the song and also thanked the fans for showering their love on the movie.

Ali Abbas Zafar celebrates 4 years of Sultan

The Bharat filmmaker shared the pictures on Twitter which included two posters of the film, a click outside a theatre with the board “House full” written on it and the last picture was from a fighting sequence in the film. In the caption, the director wrote that title track, “Khoon mein tere mitti , mitti mein tera khoon, upar Allah neeche dharti beech me tera junoon .... Re Sultan.” At last, he thanked his entire team for their hard work that was put behind the film t make it reach where it is and the fans for their love and support.

Khoon mein tere mitti , mitti mein tera khoon, upar Allah neeche dharti beech me tera junoon .... Re Sultan .... 4 years , thanks you for all the love & thank you to the team that made it . pic.twitter.com/XflXUFdFGJ — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 6, 2020



As soon as Ali shared the post on the micro-blogging site, the fans of the film were quick enough to leave a comment under the post. Some lauded the film while the other praised the acting skills of superstar Salman Khan. One of the users shared stills from the film along with an inspiring dialogue from the film which speaks about hard work. Another user hailed the film and wrote that Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan's films are amazing. He thanked the director for the film and even asked him to come up with another project with Salman. A third user echoed similar sentiments and thanked the director for the spectacular film. Another user called the film as “all-time blockbuster.”

The story of the film revolves around a wrestler and lover boy who ends up falling in love with a wrestler. In order to prove himself, Sultan works hard and emerges as a world champion. But this success gets to his head and ends up losing his son and wife. However, Sultan, who was born to be a wrestler, gets another shot with wrestling at private mixed martial arts. Sultan was an emotional ride full of love, romance, drama, and action.

