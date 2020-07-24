Ali Fazal Shares His Grandfather's Video, Reminds A Fan Of 'Grandpa' From Disney's 'Up'

Ali Fazal recently shared a video that featured his grandfather. It was posted by Fazal to wish his grandfather on his birthday. The actor captioned it saying how his granddad 'lit up the world'. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Ali Fazal’s post about his grandfather

On July 23, 2020, Ali Fazal took to his official social media handle and posted a video that featured his grandfather. In the video, Fazal’s grandfather read a quote which is written on Fazal’s t-shirt. It was shared on the occasion of his grandfather’s birthday, which the family celebrated on July 21, 2020. Here is the social media post that has garnered over 40 thousand likes.

In the caption, the actor wrote, “21st July these two lads light up the world!! I need not write testimonies. They know it. (vid 1 - grandad reading the caption on a t shirt) (pic 2 - @satyajeetdubey - tera doubtful ho sakta hai thhoda but light aata hai toh kuchh toh hai guru ... ) heheh j k. Happy birthday to both. July 21 is also the birthdate of Fazal’s friend Satyajeet Dubey.

On the work front, Fazal has several projects up his sleeves. He will be next seen in the 2020 flick Tadka, playing the role of Siddhart. The film is directed by Prakash Raj and will also feature actors like Taapsee Pannu, Shriya Saran, Nana Patekar, Murli Sharma, and others. Fans are waiting to hear from the actor about the release date of the film.

Fazal’s fans are also geared up for the release of Mirzapur season 2. It is a thriller show that features Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rasika Dugal, and Shweta Tripathi. Season two is set to release in 2020. The first season of the crime thriller show can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The show originally premiered back in 2018 and has a total of nine episodes in the first season.

Apart from these, Fazal will also be seen in Death on the Nile, Desi Videsi, Code Name: Johnny Walker, and Bhoot Police. The release dates of these films are yet to be revealed. Fans of the actor are highly anticipating the release of these films.

