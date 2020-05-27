Hardik Pandya Is My 'source Of Motivation' For Fitness: Krunal Pandya

The entire world knows about the close bond that Hardik Pandya shares with his elder brother Krunal Pandya and their bromance has been on full display since the coronavirus lockdown. With the IPL season getting postponed due to COVID-19, the Pandya brothers have been working out and keeping themselves fit when cricket does resume.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Teases Shubman Gill Over Sara Tendulkar Commenting On His Posts

IPL: Krunal Pandya special message for Hardik Pandya

On Tuesday, Krunal Pandya tweeted a photo along with his younger brother Hardik Pandya and captioning the image that its time to hit the gym with his source of motivation. Just like other cricketers, the Pandya brothers have also been quite active on social media and they keep sharing videos of various activities for killing lockdown boredom.

Recently, the Pandya brothers shared a video in which they were seen enjoying a karaoke session at their residence where they were seen with a mic in their hands and were singing Teri Mitti Mein Mil Jaana from the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari (2019). Hardik took to Instagram and shared the video of their performance with a caption 'Karaoke Time', 'Lockdown Special'.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Gets Sweet Reply From Fiancee Natasa Stankovic For Karaoke Video: Watch

IPL: Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya career with Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya over the years have established themselves as vital members of the Mumbai Indians team. The brothers are the backbone of Mumbai Indians middle order and over the years, they have put up many match-winning performances to help their side to victory. Hardik and Krunal have also won four IPL titles with Mumbai Indians.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Pokes Fun At Harbhajan Singh's Latest Workout Video: Watch

Recently, Hardik Pandya stated that he is ready to play the tournament behind closed doors. The 26-year-old had last played for India back in September last year and since then, he has been out of action for nearly six months due to a lower back injury. Pandya comeback to international cricket was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's Mother-in-law Called 'beautiful' By Social Media Users On Mother's Day

Hardik Pandya net worth: Hardik Pandya IPL salary

Hardik Pandya is one of the highest-paid Indian cricketers and has lucrative BCCI and IPL contracts. The BCCI awarded the hard-hitting all-rounder a Grade B contract, which earns him ₹3 crore. Pandya, who has established himself as a key member of the Mumbai Indians setup, bags a whopping ₹11 crore in IPL salary, making him the highest-paid Mumbai Indians player behind Rohit Sharma. According to MensXP, the Hardik Pandya net worth figure stands at an approximate $1.5 million (₹11.33 crore)

(IMAGE: KRUNAL PANDYA TWITTER)