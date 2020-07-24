When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta Revealed Her Near-fatal Accident

Munmun Dutta is known for essaying the role of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah. The actor who has a massive fan following once shared about her deadly experience during mountaineering. Read on to know more details about her experience.

When Munmun Dutta aka Babita shared her deadly experience

Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer is an avid social media user and the actor keeps her fans updated on her daily activities. Fans and admirers who follow Munmun Dutta on Instagram must be well aware of the actor's deadly incident when she went mountaineering.

The incident took place last year when the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor took a trip to Kilimanjaro mountain in Tanzania, a country in East Africa. The actor shared a post that featured her and the team from her trip and revealed that she faced a near-fatal experience during a mountaineering expedition. She said she had fainted due to claustrophobia.

Sharing the experience with her fans, Munmun Dutta wrote, ''This was DAY 1 of the climb. 🏔. . With deep regrets I have to declare here that I had to end my climb of Mount Kilimanjaro after the day 2 climb due to severe Claustrophobia 2 nights in a row. .I was one of the strongest person in the group - physically and mentally both. And I knew I would reach the peak sooner than expected. .But you can never be prepared for everything ...''

The actor continued, ''Couldn’t thank the team of @kiliwarriors enough for saving me from this near death experience of mine. The porters , the guides everyone helped me pack my bags, walk with me 1 hour in total darkness in 5 degrees cold to take me to a place where the car could come and pick me up and bring me down the mountain. .This experience has taught me so much and I feel different as a person today. .I am thankful and proud of myself for scaling 12,000 feet above sea level without any difficulties...''. Check out the post:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched Hindi shows of all time. Fresh episodes amid the Coronavirus pandemic crises started to air from July 22, 2020. The actors have garnered massive popularity with the show.

