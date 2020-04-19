Alia Bhatt's 'Gully Boy' And Other Award Winning Movies To Watch On Online Streaming Sites

At the time of Coronavirus lockdown, people have turned to the online streaming sites for entertainment. Online streaming sites like Netflix and Amazon Prime are known to provide some of the best movies in high quality. Here are some of the award-winning films that the viewers can watch on online streaming sites.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Sketch Leaves The Internet In Awe; See Pic

Also Read: Alia Bhatt's Throwback Pic With Her Father Will Make You Want To Hug Your Father Too; See

Gully Boy

Alia Bhatt starrer film Gully Boy is considered as one of the highly appreciated films. Gully Boy won at least one nomination in every category of the Filmfare Awards. The film also features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Gully Boy is based on the life of a street rapper from the slums of Dharavi. Gully Boy is available on Amazon Prime.

Forrest Gump

The 1995 magical realism comedy-drama film is based on the novel by Winston Groom of the same name. Oscar winning film Forrest Gump is directed by Eric Roth and features Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson and Sally Field. The story of the film is based on several decades in the life of Forrest Gump who is a kind-hearted man from Alabama. The film is available on Netflix.

Parasite

Oscar-winning film Parasite is a 2019 Korean film directed by Bong Joon-ho. The comedy thriller film features Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, Park So-dam, Jang Hye-jin, and Lee Jung-Eun in the pivotal roles. The story of the film is about the members of a poor family who are employed by a wealthy family. Parasite film is available on Amazon Prime.

The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox release in the year 2013. The movie is based on a young housewife and a lonely widower who are connected with each other when the lunchbox delivery service in Mumbai makes a mistake. The film features Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. The Lunchbox is available on Netflix.

The Revenant

The film is always remembered as the one that got Leonardo DiCaprio an Oscar. The story of the film is based on a legendary frontiersman who has been abandoned by the hunting crew. However, he still does not give up and uses all his skills and knowledge to survive. You can watch The Revenant on Netflix.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Steps Into World Of Facebook, Gets 1.5 Million Followers In A Day

Also Read: Times When Alia Bhatt And Sidharth Malhotra Shared Screen & Showcased Sizzling Chemistry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.