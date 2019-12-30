Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Are Vacationing In THIS Location To Ring In Their New Year

Alia Bhatt has been busy shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Many pictures of the star cast surfaced on the internet. But currently, Alia is on a vacation to ring in the New Year. She had shared a sneak peek of her romantic getaway with Ranbir. She shared a picture of her watching a movie and captioned it by writing, “A classic under the stars, by the water & amongst the trees.” Many speculated that Ranbir and Alia are vacationing in Switzerland. But it was reported that by a media portal that the stars are vacationing in Thailand.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on a vacation to Thailand?

It was reported that as both Ranbir and Alia were busy with their work, they could not take a break earlier. So, the stars of Brahmastra left for Bangkok on Sunday, December 29, 2019. It was also reported that both will come back soon as they have work commitments. This is why they have travelled to a place nearby to save on travel time.

On the professional front

The couple is on a new year’s break after their shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Both will be seen together on the screen for the first time. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is an adaption of journalist S Hussain Zaidi’s Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which revolves around one of the most loved and renowned ladies in Mumbai of the Kamathipura brothel during the 60s. In the film, Alia will be seen alongside Vijay Raaz. It was also reported that Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn were approached for cameo roles. Other than this, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's Takht with Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor.

