Alia Bhatt And Sister Shaheen Take On The 40 Days Fitness Challenge, See Picture

Amid the lockdown, several Bollywood celebs are taking to their social media handle to update fans with their daily activities at home. Among these celebs, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been treating fans with several posts on social media. Recently, Alia Bhatt shared a picture on the Internet where she can be seen getting back to her fitness routines.

Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her and sister Shaheen Bhatt all set to begin their workout session. In the picture, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt can be seen showing off their sports shoes on the yoga mat along with dumbbells and a skipping rope. Along with the picture she also wrote, “Here we go again… Day 1 #SOHFIT40DAYSCHALLENGE.” Check out the post below.

During the month of March, Alia Bhatt had shared a video where she gave a few details about the SOHFIT 40 days’ challenge. And seems like the actor once again all set for the 40 days’ challenge. In the video, Alia Bhatt goes on to explain what the challenge is about. This challenge is started by the ‘Sohfit’ owner Sohrab Khushrushahi. This new fitness challenge is not about getting a thin body but aims to make you stronger and to build up your stamina.

For 40 days, one should indulge in regular exercise, with the exception of curd and paneer, giving up on processed food, refined carbs, refined sugar and dairy products. She also went on to say that anyone from around the world can take part in the challenge. Watch the video below.

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. Alia Bhatt will be seen in her father Mahesh Bhatt's directorial film, Sadak 2. The film is a sequel to his previous film with the same name released in 1991. Apart from Alia Bhatt, the film will also star Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

