Ranbir Kapoor Says He's Not Great Son, Husband Or Brother: Life Is Such...

In a recent interview, Ranbir opened up about his personal life. He also spoke about how good he is at husband duties. The Shamshera star tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022 and the couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November later that year.

In a recent interview with the Free Press Journal, Ranbir spoke candidly about how he rates himself in the roles he essays in real life. He said that even though he feels he is doing better, in life, nothing ever is perfect. He added, “I don’t think I am a great son, a great husband, or a brother.” However, the Barfi actor also mentioned that he has the desire to become a better version of himself and be good at personal relationships. He also said that as long he is aware of reality, he is on the right track.



Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage anniversary

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were in a relationship for a long time until they tied the knot in April 2022. The couple also celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Friday. On the occasion, Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor and his sister, Riddhima Kapoor wished the couple on their respective Instagram stories with throwback photos from the wedding. Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, also took to Instagram to share a special post for the couple on their special day. Alia also shared unseen pictures with Ranbir, marking her anniversary.

(picture:@neetukapoor/Instagram)

(picture:@riddhimakapoorsahni/Instagram)

Ranbir on daughter Raha

Since the birth of his daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022, Ranbir Kapoor has been vocal about the bond he shares with her and how his life has changed. In an interview, the Brahmastra actor was asked which trait he would want his daughter to inherit from him. He replied that he would like her to become a sneakerhead like him. When asked about one of the movies he would make Raha watch, Ranbir named Jagga Jasoos, saying that it has animals and was engaging for children.

On the movies front, Ranbir will feature in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.