Alia Bhatt Celebrates 7 Years Of Highway By Recreating Film's Scene; Randeep & Imtiaz Join

Alia Bhatt celebrated the seventh anniversary of her critically acclaimed film Highway by recreating a scene from it that fans will doubtlessly remember, with Patakha Guddi playing in the background. She posted a story on her Instagram and captioned it, "Celebrating 7 years of highway..." . The movie was an Imtiaz Ali directorial which marked seven years of its release on Sunday.

Revisitng seven years of Highway

Alia Bhatt shared a story on her Instagram recreating a scene from her 2014 film Highway. Alia shared a couple of no glam candid video selfies looking at herself in the rear view mirror.

Image Credits: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

In another story, 'favorite highway song?', she was asking her fans to pick their favorite songs from the film Highway. Then she started posting songs of her film Highway and asked her fans take their pick. Alia's fans could pick from Patakha Guddi, Maahi Ve, Kahaan Hoon Main, Sooha Saaha, Heera, Tu Kuja, and many others.

Image Credits: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

Image Credits: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

Highway was released 7 years ago on 21st, February 2014, and on that occasion, the director of the film, Imtiaz Ali, also shared the poster with the caption 'Celebrating 7th Aniversary Year' on his Instagram story.

Image Credits: Imtiaz Ali/ Instagram

Randeep Hooda who played the male lead in the film also shared a story on his Instagram captioning '#7YearsofHighway'. He shared a scene from the film in which his character Bhati contemplates his deeds with his other gang members and advises them to do the same.

Randeep shared the same scene on Twitter also & in the caption he used the famous viral meme 'sada kutta kutta, twadda kutta Tommy' to take a comical dig of the scene he posted.

All about Alia Bhatt's Highway

In this film, Alia played the lead character of Veera Tripathi, who is kidnapped by Mahabir Bhati (Randeep's character) right before her wedding day and develops Stockholm Syndrome in captivity due to her emotional past and discovers her freedom. The music of Highway is composed by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. Apart from AR Rahman, singers Sultana Nooran, Jyoti Nooran, Jonita Gandhi, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shweta Pandit gave their voices. Even lead protagonist Alia Bhatt and singer Zeb co-performed Sooha Saaha. Foreign artists Lady Kash and Krissy, SuVi also collaborated and performed Wanna Mash Up?.

Currently, Alia Bhatt is wrapping three films - Ayan Mukerji's fantasy BrahmÄstra, SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR and Sanjay Leela's crime biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi. Randeep Hooda has completed Salman Khan's Radhe and a social-comedy film Unfair & Lovely.

