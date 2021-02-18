Will Alia Bhatt Sing In Hindi Version Of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'? Read Details

Actress Alia Bhatt who is shooting multiple projects currently is believed to croon for Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next film RRR. According to SpotboyE, the actress will sing in the multi-lingual film. It is worth mentioning that Alia has earlier sung for herself in movies Highway and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya. According to various media reports, the actress will have a big song-and-dance number in RRR and she might sing the dance number.

The entertainment portal revealed that the actress is facing issues with her Tamil and Telugu accent and hence she will only sing for the Hindi version of RRR. According to a report by the portal, a source close to the development revealed that the 2 States actress has one big song-and-dance number in RRR which she may sing in her own voice. The source further shared that the only hurdle that is coming her way is her command over Tamil and Telugu, which led to her crooning the song only in the Hindi version of RRR.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's most-awaited film RRR is on the cards, and as per the latest update, noted Tamil film production and distribution house Lyca Productions has acquired the theatrical rights of it. Confirming the news, the production house shared the news on their verified social media handle. Under the deal, Lyca Productions will distribute the film in all the languages in Tamil Nadu. DVV Entertainment, the production house of RRR, also took to their Twitter handle to post the same update.

Meanwhile, on the work front apart from RRR, Alia will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the actress also has Brahmastra in her kitty. It is one of the most highly awaited movies in which Alia will star opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. The film is directed by Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

