Alia Bhatt Loves Clicking Pictures Amid Nature, Her Instagram Pictures Are Proof

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is known for giving fashion goals with her experimental style statements. Be it the ramp or red carpet appearances; the Student Of The Year actor has always turned heads with her stunning looks and trendy styling. The actor is quite active on her social media and keeps sharing her photos and videos regularly. One thing that is evident from Alia Bhatt’s Instagram feed is her love for nature. Take a look at her stylish pictures which show her love for nature.

Alia Bhatt loves clicking pictures in nature

Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire with her off-season summer look. Though the nation was witnessing chilliest winters, Alia seemed to be unfazed by the weather and went on to flaunt on her curves in a semi-casual avatar. The actor shared a picture on an Instagram post in which she can be seen in a square-striped top and trousers. The actor is seen sporting heart-shaped shades with a tight high bun and minimal makeup.

Alia posted a delightful photograph on her Instagram handle in which she is seen posing on the streets of West Los Angeles. Wearing a summery cotton dress in white and blue, the actor rounded off her look with a stylish blue sling bag. Glamming up her look, the Raazi actor has chosen a striking pair of strappy stilettoes and sunglasses to complete her look.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor shared some ‘priceless moments’ with her sister Pooja Bhatt on the sets of her upcoming film Sadak 2. Alia took to her social media handles where she shared a photograph of herself along with Pooja sitting on a log. Alia is seen in a white tunic which she paired with light blue denim, while Pooja is sporting an all-black look.

The actor shared a photo of herself from a getaway. In the picture, she can be seen enjoying the picturesque view of the wildlife at the Masai Mara National Reserve. Alia is seen wearing an olive green shirt and shorts, which the actor paired with a camera bag and a hat. Alia’s no-makeup look won hearts on the internet. The adorable photo stole the show on social media and received over one million likes in a few hours.

Alia Bhatt, while shooting for her father Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2, had a fun time in Ooty. The actor took to Instagram account to share pictures from the hill station. Alia posted two photos of herself on a swing, in what looks like a garden. In the photographs, Alia is dressed casually in a track bottom, a T-shirt and a sleeveless jacket. From the images shared by the actor, it can be seen that Alia enjoyed the shooting schedule.

