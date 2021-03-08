Alia Bhatt Dazzles In The Sun With 'fruity' Pic; Katrina And Jacqueline Comment

Alia Bhatt treated her fans with a picture capturing her Sunday mood on March 7. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and captioned it as 'fruity.' In the picture, Alia is posing for the gram with a coral background and is donning a tie-dyed blue t-shirt along with blue denim shorts. The actor also posted a watermelon emoji along with the caption for the post.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Bridal Ensemble For Her Next Movie 'Udd Gaye' | See Picture

Alia Bhatt's sunkissed picture

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Announces First Production Venture 'Darlings' With A 'statutory Warning'; Watch

Alia Bhatt's B-town Bff Katrina Kaif agreed with Alia's caption and commented "True" on her picture with a lovestruck emoji. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez also commented on the actor's post with some emojis. Alia's fans were also wowed by her Sunday look and commented on her pictures with various heart and fire emojis.

One user called her, "Sunshine" while there were many who wrote down names of different fruits the actor's look resonates with like Blueberry and watermelon. Read some of the comments on Alia Bhatt's photos below:

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Extends Wishes To ‘beautiful Soul’ Janhvi Kapoor On Her 24th Birthday

A Sneak Peek through Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Alia Bhatt recently took to her Instagram page to announce that she will be a part of Red Chillies production film Darlings. She also revealed that the movie will be the first movie that she will be producing under her banner Eternal sunshine production. The movie will also star Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew and Vijay Verma. Many celebs from Bollywood like Ranveer Singh, Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh left comments on her post and congratulated the actor for her first venture as a producer.

Prior to that, Alia shared the teaser of her upcoming movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled Gangubai Kathiawadi in which she will be playing the titular role of a fiercely strong woman who despite various falling rises up to be a powerful woman.

Alia is fond of cats and often posts pictures with her various cats especially her white Persian Edward. Her recent post is an adorable picture of her enjoying her time with Edward.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt Shares Pictures Of Her Journey With 'magical Boys' Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji

On the work front, Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on July 30 and her look and trailer have already made noise on social media. Her other picture Darlings is coming soon and the release date has not been announced yet. The actor is currently filming for Ayan Mukherjee's three-part drama film Brahmastra along with beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. She is also shooting for the Telugu period action film RRR along with Ram Charan which is also set to release sometime later this year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.