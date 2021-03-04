Alia Bhatt Looks Stunning In Bridal Ensemble For Her Next Movie 'Udd Gaye' | See Picture

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has essayed various roles in her films and the audience has loved her display of versatility. In what comes as a surprise for the fans of the 27-year-old actor, Alia is all set to play the role of a bride in her upcoming film Udd Gaye. A media person took to their Instagram handle to share Alia's look from the movie dressed in a bridal ensemble.

Alia Bhatt to play a bride in upcoming movie

In the picture, Alia is wearing a pink and golden lehenga. Her look is accessorised by a huge maang tika and a choker necklace. She is smiling widely at her groom who is dressed in a golden sherwani. The poster of the movie read, "The lightest movie of the year". It is directed by Shashank Chaturvedi and is going to be released on March 5, 2021. The music for the same is given by the popular singer-songwriter Ritviz.

Netizens could not stop gushing about Alia Bhatt's wedding look. One of the users commented by post by writing 'prettiest girl' while another hailed the actor their 'queen'. See their reactions below:

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movies

Alia Bhatt has taken social media by storm with the teaser of her upcoming crime drama film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. It is based on Hussain Zaidi's best selling novel titled Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The movie revolves around Gangubai Kathiawadi who is sold in a brothel at a very young age by her lover.

It chronicles her journey from the corridors of the brothel to her entry into politics. This movie is one of the highly anticipated releases of 2021. The cats of the film include Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari and Seema Pahwa in prominent roles. The movie is slated to receive a theatrical release on July 30, 2021.

Alia's Bhatt's discography

Alia also has featured in some of the most popular music videos. Her most popular tracks so far are Prada which is a song by the band Doobeen. It is sung by Shreya Sharma and has over 63 million views on YouTube. She also has featured in a song with Ranbir Kapoor. It is titled Smile Deke Dekho and has over 125 million views on YouTube and is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Amit Trivedi.

