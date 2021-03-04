Alia Bhatt Shares Pictures Of Her Journey With 'magical Boys' Ranbir Kapoor & Ayan Mukerji

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Thursday, March 04, 2021, to share pictures of her Brahmastra journey along with her ‘magical boys’ Ranbir Kapoor and Ayaan Mukerji. The actor also penned a sweet note in the caption section revealing details about the same. On seeing the post, fans have gone to flood the comment section.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared adorable pictures of her along with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayaan Mukerji. In the first picture, the trio can be seen facing Maa Kali with scripts in their hands. In the second picture, they can be seen sitting and is all smiles for the camera. Alia can be seen donning a printed black dress and opted for a middle parting hairdo, well-done brows and minimal makeup. While Ayan can be seen sporting a black t-shirt, checkered shirt and black pant, Ranbir opted for a blue t-shirt and blue ripped jeans.

Along with the picture, Alia penned a sweet note talking about her journey. She wrote, “it’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ P.S - this is jussssttt the beginning”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Alia Bhatt shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how adorable the trio look, while some cannot stop going gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “oh my God! This post literally made my day”, while the other one wrote, “love! love! love this picture”. Check out a few more comments below.

Brahmastra, one of the most anticipated films ever to be released from Bollywood, is finally nearing completion after two years in production. After almost 190 days of shooting the film, the creators of the much-awaited film Brahmastra is finally on the last leg of their schedule. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla recently revealed that Ayan Mukerji was also working on the sequel script during the lockdown so that he could start filming for the next instalment without any delay. According to the entertainment portal, a source close to the film informed that the filmmaker is planning to introduce another character to Brahmastra 2, a glimpse of which could be given at the end of the first part.

