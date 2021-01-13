'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Makers Get New Set For Day Shoot Schedule At Goregaon Studio

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali who was shooting the night schedule of his upcoming dream project Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead is all set to start with the daily schedules. According to Mid-Day, now since the exhaustive night schedule of the film is over, the filmmaker is looking to kick off the day stint that will cover a crucial chapter in Gangubai Kothewali’s life. Reportedly, the production design team has constructed an additional set, close to the existing set-up at the Goregaon studio.

New shooting set for Gangubai Kathiawadi day schedule

A source close to the production team told the entertainment portal that the upcoming shooting sequences will focus on early 1960 when those living in the city of Kamathipura wanted several red-light belts evacuated. Gangubai had spearheaded the movement against the evacuation of sex workers. The source further said that the film’s team has erected a small set at Joker Maidan in Film City, complete with a dais and a wide-open space for rallies, as the 2 States star’s character will be seen delivering speeches, and hosting rallies against the movement in the film. At last, the source concluded and revealed that that Alia was to shoot the sequences last week, but the plan was disrupted after the city witnessed some sudden showers.

The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book, Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The drama features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s. In an eight-second video shared on Instagram, the filmmaker's banner -- Bhansali Productions -- announced that the movie will come out sometime this year. Earlier, the Twitter handle of Bhansali productions had shared a post while revealing that the film will release in 2021. "Brave, bold, and ready to take over 2021 with fire in her eyes and fierceness as her style #GangubaiKaithiawadi awaits to reign over the coming year.”

Meanwhile, apart from this film, Alia Bhatt shot for RRR for six days for Baahubali maker Rajamouli’s RRR, which stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, among others. The other big film that Alia had been shooting was Brahmastra opposite, Ranbir Kapoor. That movie too was earlier slated to release in December, but will now be released next year.

