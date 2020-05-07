Alia Bhatt's 'Shaandaar': Behind-the-scenes Videos From The Romantic-comedy Film

Alia Bhatt acted in the movie Shaandaar in 2015 alongside Shahid Kapoor. She played the role of Alia Arora, who was Jagjinder Joginder's (Shahid Kapoor) love interest in the film. The plot of the movie was about Jagjinder Joginder, a wedding planner, who falls in love with Alia Arora. Furthermore, Alia Arora's father Bipin Arora (Pankaj Kapur) believes that there is no one who will be good enough for his daughter. The movie had some interesting behind-the-scenes videos. Take a look at some of them.

Behind-the-scenes videos from Shaandaar

In this video, many celebrities appreciated Alia Bhatt's acting. The director of the movie also said that when he read the script of the film, he decided that Alia Bhatt was the perfect actor who could nail the role of Alia Arora in the film. Alia Bhatt is seen doing horse riding in the video and she mentioned how funny and fun-loving her character is in the film. Shahid Kapoor, who plays the role of Jagjinder Joginder in the film, stated how hardworking Alia Bhatt is.

Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor are seen practising dance steps of the songs Shaam Shaandaar, Gulaabo, and Raitaa Phail Gaya in the video. These songs are some of the most popular songs from Shaandaar and are choreographed by the duo Bosco–Caesar. The dance choreographers are seen explaining to Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt the dance steps in the songs. In the between the shoot, it started raining and Vikas Bahl was asked if he was worried about it but he replied that he was in fact excited.

There are some funny moments in this behind-the-scenes video. This video is the making of Shaandaar's teaser. All the crew and actors are seen in the video. Pankaj Kapur is also seen in the video.

