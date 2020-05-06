Alia Bhatt Can Nail Fashion Photoshoots Like No Other & Here Is The Proof; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is known in Bollywood for her acting prowess. The diva has several hit films and holds stakes in a styling business called StyleCracker. Apart from being the splendid actor she is, Alia Bhatt knows how to use social media aptly to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. Her Instagram is filled with colourful posts. Speaking of which, Alia Bhatt loves to be a part of photoshoots and here is some proof.

Alia Bhatt's photoshoots

In this picture, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a gorgeous purple short dress. The diva’s dress features a belt in around her waist. She has accessorised her look with statement heels. Minimalistic makeup and her sleek hair left open completes this look of the diva.

Here, Alia Bhatt opted for a flowy colour-pop gown. The gown features a thigh-high slit with a patch of yellow clothing breaking the monotony of the look. Alia Bhatt accessorised her look with transparent heels.

Dressed in a traditional ensemble, the Highway actor can be seen winning the hearts of many. Her lehenga and blouse feature eccentric embroidery work. Alia Bhatt opted for a maang-tika as an accessory which stole all the attention.

Few other photoshoots of Alia Bhatt:

