Rap Songs Alia Bhatt Has Starred In: From 'Prada' To 'Apna Time Aayega'

Alia Bhatt is arguably one of the most powerful and diverse actors in Bollywood. Along with playing versatile roles, over the years, she has also featured in several rap songs which went on to become massively successful. Take a look at it here:

Prada

Alia Bhatt’s music video Prada features her in a super glamourous avatar. In the song, the Raazi actor is seen throwing sass in several exclusive designer ensembles. Reportedly, the hook phrase of the song is taken from the track Koi Sehri Babu from the movie Loafer. The foot-tapping number is sung by The Doorbeen and Shreya Sharma.

Alia plays the role of a demanding girlfriend who would talk to her boyfriend only if he gets her gifts from the international fashion brand, Prada. The song was an instant hit and has gained more than 51 million views. This was Alia’s first collaboration with the Lamborghini hitmaker, The Doorbeen.

Apna Time Aayega

Apna Time Aayega is one of the massive hit songs from the movie Gully Boy. The lyrics to the song was given by Divine & Ankur Tewari. Crooned by Ranveer Singh, Apna Time Aayega became the rap anthem of the year as soon as it was released. It was composed by Dub Sharma & Divine. The song is picturised on Ranveer Singh’s (Murad Ahmed aka Gully Boy) final performance in one of the most prominent rap shows of India which paves a way for his successful career. Lyrically, the song features inspiring lyrics about victory.

Azadi

Azadi is another hit rap from the movie Gully Boy. The music piece is composed, crooned and written jointly by Dub Sharma & Divine. The lyrics of the revolves around the concept of freedom. It is picturised on Ranveer Singh who is attempting to break through the cage which is created by the society. Alia Bhatt (Safeena) is upset by his lover in the song.

Asli Hip Hop

Asli Hip Hop was sung by Ranveer Singh, while the music was composed & written by spitfire. Dedicated to underground rappers, along with Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt, the song has featured many popular rappers. Asli Hip Hop describes how the genre Hip Hop became a medium of expression in Gully Boy’s life.

