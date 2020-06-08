Alia Bhatt Says Dogs Make 'life Better' As She Poses With Beau Ranbir's Aww-dorable Pooch

It is always said that "A dog is man's best friend". Recently, the leading lady of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt admitted the same as she shared a cutesy picture with her and beau Ranbir Kapoor's 'paww-dorable' four-legged companion. While several Bollywood beauties have taken over social media to update fans with their daily activities at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Alia Bhatt seems to be enjoying itsy-bitsy pleasures of life by spending quality time with Ranbir Kapoor and his cuddly doggos.

Alia Bhatt admits that dogs make life better

After honing her pet photography skills amid lockdown, an ailurophile Alia Bhatt shared two adorable photographs with beau Ranbir Kapoor's French Mastiff. As everyone is well aware of the fact that the Kapoor family is currently coping with the loss of a family remember and legendary actor, late Rishi Kapoor, Alia admitted that Ranbir's fluffy pooches have made life better as she posed with one of his French Mastiffs and captioned it writing, "they make everything better".

Not so long ago, a video of the love birds surfaced on social media wherein Ranbir and Alia are seen walking their dog in their building's premises. Back in 2017, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor had also shared a picture of Ranbir, cuddling up with his pooch on social media as she captioned the post writing, "When your pet is not a dog but a part of your family !!#unconditionallove". Check out both the posts below:

Meanwhile, on the career fronts, both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in director Ayan Mukerji's upcoming action fantasy film titled Brahmastra. The fill will also star the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role alongside the duo. Brahmastra is expected to release on December 4, 2020, in Hindi along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

On the other hand, Alia will also be seen alongside an ensemble cast comprising Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the Karan Johar directorial titled Takht. The film is slated to release during Christmas, on December 24, 2020.

