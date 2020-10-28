Ranbir Kapoor Has "not Seen Enough World" Believes Director Mira Nair

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in the Bollywood industry today. Ever since Ranbir Kapoor's debut movie, Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Saawariya (2007) released in the theatres, the audience has been in love with the actor. After giving the Hindi Film industry some cult classics like Barfi (2012), Tamasha (2015), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), and Sanju (2018), he has successfully created a unique place for himself in the world of Hindi cinema. But, fans will be surprised to know that the critically acclaimed director, Mira Nair doesn’t think of Ranbir Kapoor had seen “enough worlds”. Read further ahead to know more about what the director thinks of the actor.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish For Beau Ranbir Kapoor Comes With A Special Pic & Number '8'

Mira Nira had rejected Ranbir Kapoor

In 2012, Mira Nair directed the political thriller drama movie, The Reluctant Fundamentalist. The movie was based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Mohsin Hamid and went ahead to gain huge critical acclamation. The director has often mentioned during many media interactions that the casting for the movie was not an easy task. According to reports from FirstPost, Mira Nair rejected even the best of the Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor because she thought that the actor hadn’t seen “enough worlds”.

Also Read | When Ranbir Kapoor Received Best Actor Award For Imtiaz Ali's 'Rockstar' In A Funny Avatar

While having an interview with CNN-IBN, Mira Nair said that even though Ranbir Kapoor was absolutely charming and gave a wonderful audition, she was looking for someone who had seen many worlds and Ranbir Kapoor did not have that kind of an experience. The director said that she met with Ranbir Kapoor and he gave a wonderful screen test, wonderful audition, but again he knows only one world and was very charming. But, Mira Nair needed an actor who has had experienced many worlds, in order to play the lead character in this movie. Mira Nair revealed that it took her a long time to find Riz Ahmed (who was finally cast), because she needed that kind of intelligence and worldliness and of course great looks and charisma to be able to play the lead character of this movie.

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Finds Son Ranbir Kapoor's Perfect Video To Wish Fans On Navratri | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor's trivia from many different media platforms has revealed that he is an introvert. Ever since his childhood, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother and evergreen Bollywood actor herself, Neetu Singh used to wonder about how Ranbir Kapoor would become an actor. The actor has revealed during a media interaction that he had major confidence issue at the beginning.

Also Read | When Ranbir Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan Donned Chef's Hat At Kapoors' Get Together; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.