Alia Bhatt Thinks 'she Might Pass Out' After Hearing Official 'FRIENDS' Reunion News

Alia Bhatt is a big FRIENDS fan, and she constantly shares pictures of her quaint evening at home watching the popular sitcom. The news of FRIENDS reunion was a moment to celebrate for the Student of the Year actor. She took to Instagram to share her happiness after almost all the cast members shared the reunion image.

Alia Bhatt on FRIENDS reunion

Earlier today that is on February 22, 2020, HBO and the cast members of the original FRIENDS series shared a fun quirky poster from the show. In the poster, actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt Leblanc are seen in colourful casual attires. They are seen in a vintage-style car, driving off to somewhere. The fun poster was well received by many fans. According to a report, after Marta Kauffman confirmed on an unscripted reunion, fans were waiting for today. Similarly, Alia Bhatt was also waiting for today and her excitement knew no bounds like any FRIENDS fan.

Alia Bhatt shared an Instagram story. She reposted Jennifer Aniston’s post with a hearty caption. She wrote, “I think I may just pass out with Joy!”. She shared the following picture on her IG story

Snippet Credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram Story on FRIENDS reunion

Alia Bhatt prefers to watch FRIENDS after a busy schedule at work and shooting schedules. Earlier, reports suggested that she relaxes like any other millennial, with a hot cup of coffee and FRIENDS binge-watching sessions. She had shared some snippets from her relaxation time while watching the popular sitcom recently. She had captioned the story as, " All you need sometimes!".

Here is what Alia Bhatt shared earlier

Snippet Credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram Story on FRIENDS

