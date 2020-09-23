Alia Bhatt To Resume Shoot For her next film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' From October?

The shooting for Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi which was wrapped up due to the pandemic-induced lockdown is set to resume again. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial film that had a grand set was also pulled down before the monsoons due to the unprecedented lockdown, that made it mandatory for the team to shoot relevant portions at Film City.

Gangubai Kathiawadi shooting to resume in October?

According to reports by Mid-Day, the duo is hoping to resume work in early October, even though the director is aware that shooting a period film amid the government-imposed restrictions will be a tough task. According to a source of the leading portal, in the first post-pandemic schedule, the makers will film solo scenes of Alia Bhatt and other sequences that require fewer people on the set and scenes.

The source also informed that some cheat shots will have to be employed, which will be corrected later at the VFX stage. The source also revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known to be a perfectionist has decided to shoot the more elaborate scenes later. According to the portal, the set is currently being fixed and sanitized for an October shoot. However, Bhansali has yet to determine the final dates.

Meanwhile, apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt was recently spotted by shutterbugs outside the dubbing studio where she was seen dubbing for her another film Bhrahmastra. Pictures of Alia Bhatt spotted at a dubbing studio has been making rounds on the internet. In the picture, the actor can be seen getting out of her car making her way to get to the studio. he can be seen sporting a white top and a salmon pink palazzo. The actor also completed her look with a blue coloured mask and a pair of sunglasses. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Mouni Roy in lead roles. Avid cinema watchers were excited to see the magic unfold on the silver screen for the mythological fantasy project which revolves around a mythological tale of Shiva who can emit fire from his hands. The film is also slated to hit the screens in June 2021.

