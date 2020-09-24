Alia Bhatt Papped Visiting 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Office

On the evening of Sepetmber 23, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was snapped at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office amid rumours of Gangubai Kathiawadi going on floors next month. Alia Bhatt was seen sporting a casual look in a tye-dye shirt, which she paired with a grey skirt. She completed her look by donning a pair of wedge heels, and hair tied in a bun. The actor posed for the cameras while wearing a face mask. Scroll down to take a look

Alia Bhatt visits Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office:

Gangubai Kathiawadi's released date & other details

According to a report, published by Mid-day, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi are planning to resume shooting in October. The report also stated that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has decided to shoot the more elaborate scenes later. Interestingly, the upcomer was initially slated to release on September 11, but was halted due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown. Reportedly, Gangubai Kathiawadi's team is planning to shoot a few solo scenes with Alia.

It is speculated that the director will shoot some cheat shots that will be corrected later during the VFX stages. However, neither the actor nor the makers have shared any updates about the shoot, as of now. On the other hand, talking about the film's cast, there have also been rumours doing the rounds that TV actor Parth Samthaan has been roped in to play a pivotal character.

Talking about the film, Alia will be seen essaying the lead character. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The lead actor had shared two posters of the film earlier in January this year wherein two different looks of her for the movie was revealed. The upcomer will mark the first collaboration of director Sanja Leela Bhansali with actor Alia. Actor Ranveer Singh is also expected to make a guest appearance in the film.

On the other side, apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhatt was recently spotted by shutterbugs outside a dubbing studio, where she was seen dubbing for her another film Bhrahmastra. Along with Ranbir and Alia, Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial venture will also star Mouni Roy in the lead role.

