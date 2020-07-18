Alia Bhatt's Instagram Response To The Nepotism Debate And Other Top Posts Of The Week

TV and film productions are still on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, most actors are still interacting with their massive fan following via social media. Here are some of the top celebrity Instagram posts of this week (July 12, 2020, to July 17, 2020).

Alia Bhatt posts a cryptic message about the nepotism debate

Alia Bhatt is one of the main targets of the anti-nepotism crowd on social media. The star kid has been receiving a lot of hate on social media due to the ongoing nepotism debate. Alia Bhatt recently posted a cryptic response to all the hate she was getting from the anti-nepotism crowd on Instagram. She simply wrote, "Silence says a lot more than you think."

Shaheen's IG message for online abusers, says she has zero-tolerance for misogynistic slurs

Taking to her Instagram story, Shaheen Bhatt shared multiple posts that called out misogynist abusers. In her post, Shaheen Bhatt called out Instagram and asked them to take action against trolls who were sending her sexist messages. She also hit back against people who used misogynist slurs against women. Shaheen added that she did not need to change how she used social media due to online abusers.

Kartik Aaryan Shares A Quirky Picture On Instagram, Says 'Safety First'

Kartik Aaryan recently posted a quirky and amusing post on social media. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shared an image in which he is wearing a black pullover sweater that covers his entire face. This image was part of the “Pose like Kartik Aaryan” challenge that was started by Kartik Aaryan's fans. In the caption for the image, Kartik Aaryan amusingly wrote, "Safety First," referring to the mask-wearing protocols that need to be followed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shraddha Kapoor Posts Heartfelt Hand-written Gratitude For 50M Instagram Fans

Shraddha Kapoor recently hit over 50 million followers on her Instagram page. The actor revealed how she was humbled and overwhelmed by all the love and support she was receiving from her fans. She added that she was in this position, thanks to her fans. Shraddha Kapoor then thanked her fans for helping her reach 50 million followers on Instagram.

Sidharth Shukla Shares A Glimpse Of His Drool-worthy Instagram Reel From 'Bigg Boss 13'

Sidharth Shukla recently posted a reel video of his time inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The video also had the track I Like Him, by Princess Nokia, playing in the background. Fans who saw the video felt nostalgic about Sidharth Shukla's entertaining antics in the Bigg Boss house.

