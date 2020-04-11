Kareena Kapoor Khan Felt She Would Be "perfect Foil" To Alia Bhatt In 'Udta Punjab'

Kareena Kapoor Khan had reportedly opted out of Kaho Na Pyar Hai alongside Hrithik Roshan because she felt Soniya's character did not have enough screen presence like that of Raj/Rohit. However, times seemed to have changed for Kareena and she has no problem with playing characters with less screen prresence, but adds to the narrative of the story. On her radio show, What Women Want, the actor revealed how she was alright with playing the second fiddle to Alia Bhatt's character in Udta Punjab.

Kareena Kapoor thought she would play the perfect foil to Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab

Despite being one of the most promising and popular actors in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly said she did not mind working in Udta Punjab even though her role was not as important as Alia Bhatt's. In the Anurag Kashyap directorial, Kareena Kapoor Khan played a doctor who worked in a drug rehabilitation centre.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly revealed on What Women Want that working with Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab was like "sisterhood". She was also impressed by Alia's character and felt it was very powerful. She also admitted to not having any inhibitions nor second thoughts about doing Udta Punjab, and thought she would play the perfect foil to Alia's role.

Further, Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly talked about how female actors have become a lot more friendly now. She shared that she liked how they nowadays congratulated each other and even shared each other's work on their own social media. She also revealed that she had congratulated Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif or any other female actor whenever she genuinely liked their performances on screen.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had recently made her Instagram debut. Although new to it, she has already shared quite a few pictures including ones with son, Taimur. Take a look:

