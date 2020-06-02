Alia Bhatt's 'Shaandaar', Other Films That Featured Victorian-style Magnificent Castles

Over the past few years, Bollywood has come up with a wide range of films that focused on content and topics of various kind. There have been a few films which were shot in exotic locations to give the plot the right kind of kick for the premise. A handful of films were also shot at castles or houses of Victorian style to suit the plot better. Have a look at the list of such films that featured magnificent castles.

Films shot in Victorian castles

1. Shaandaar

Shaandaar is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolves around a destination wedding which happens at a stunning Victorian castle in London. Even though the film did not do well at the box office, the locations and the shots were highly appreciated by the movie buffs. To get the visuals right, the cast and crew actually shot at six different castles in Yorkshire and gave the illusion on the screen that all of it is one. Broughton Hall in North Yorkshire, Eddsfield Airfield in East Yorkshire, Goathland Station in North Yorkshire, Low Force Waterfall in County Durham and Saltburn Beach are few of the many locations. Shaandaar stars actors like Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles while the direction is done by Vikas Bahl.

2. Housefull 2

Housefull 2 is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2012. The plot of the film revolves around two families who are thirsty for wealth and riches and hence go to any extent to get their way through. Housefull 2 also features a billionaire who is based in the UK. To suit this premise, the crew considered close to 250 castles which were all stunning in different ways. However, they decided to fix on the one that is actually 400 years old. The film stars actors like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh. Jacqueline Fernandez, and Asin in pivotal roles while the direction is done by Sajid Khan.

3. 1920

1920 is an Indian horror film which released in the year 2008. The plot of the film revolves around a couple who moves to a new Victorian-style house only to find out later that the stunning place is haunted. The film was shot at a specific castle of Yorkshire and is well known even today. It reportedly falls in the list of one of the 10 most haunted castles of the world. The crew had also complained about having a few unsettling experiences while they were shooting there. 1920 stars actors Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma in lead roles while the film is written and directed by Vikram Bhatt.

