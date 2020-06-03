Alia Bhatt's Shaandaar And Other Films Where The Lead Characters Were Insomniacs

Over the past few years, Bollywood has covered a wide range of topics and concepts through various films. In the past decade, there have been quite a few films based on mental health and how people can deal with it. There have also been a few films where the plot revolved around a character who was unable to sleep at night due to various reasons. Have a look at a few of the films with details here.

Films with insomniac characters

1. Shaandaar

Shaandaar is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolves around a rich man who is getting his daughter’s marriage done at a beautiful castle. The two main leads of the film, the bride’s sister and the wedding planner, fall in love with each other over time. The key aspect that brings the couple together is the fact that both of them suffer from a severe case of insomnia. Shaandaar is directed by Vikas Bahl who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

2. Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi is a romantic drama film released in the year 2016. The plot of this film revolves around a young woman who is dealing with the many problems that have been occurring in terms of her mental health. She goes through a breakup which puts her in the dark space of grief that lasts for quite some time. With the sad phase, she also experiences insomnia. Dear Zindagi has been written and directed by Gauri Shinde. It stars actors like Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, and Kunal Kapoor in pivotal roles.

3. Talaash

Talaash is a mystery drama film released in the year 2012. The plot of this film revolves around a police inspector who has been investigating a case, at a spot where his son died an unnatural death some years ago. The man blames himself for it and has been unable to deal with the loss even though it has been a long time since the incident occurred. He starts vigorously investigating the case, to an extent where he is unable to get himself to sleep for days on end. Talaash has been directed by Reema Kagti, who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Aamir Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles.

