International Film Festival Of India: Insights About The 50th Edition Of The Festival

The International Film Festival of India takes place every year. It is currently happening in the beautiful state of Goa. It is one of the most important film festivals in India. People from all over the country gather to witness this festival every year. It celebrates the legacy of Indian cinema and many legendary artists for their contribution to the field of film-making. The festival is conducted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Directorate of Film Festivals and the Government of Goa. It was established in the year 1952, making it one of the oldest festivals.

All you need to know about the International Film Festival of India

The 50th edition of The International Film Festival of India happened this time in the presence of many renowned artists in the capital city of Goa on November 20th. Legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth inaugurated the film festival and were the chief guests. The festival also saw the attendance of megastar Chiranjeevi, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Shankar Mahadevan, and many more artists. Rajinikanth was honoured with the Icon of Golden Jubilee Award for his outstanding contribution to arts and cinema. Amitabh Bachchan gave a heartfelt speech for Rajinikanth and described him as one of the most hard-working actors with a humble beginning. He appreciated Rajinikath’s dedication towards cinema and mentioned him as a member of his family. Rajinikanth dedicated the award to all the directors, producers and crew members he has worked with so far in his long career. He even thanked everyone for loving his work and being a part of his journey. It was a treat for the audience to see such huge stars together and cherishing the moment at the festival.

The International Film Festival of India will continue till November 28 in Goa. There will be a screening of more than 200 films from all over the world. Some of the movies to be screened at the festival are Casablanca, Badhaai Ho, Hera Pheri, Super 30, and many more. The opening film of the festival will be Italian filmmaker Goran Paskaljevic’s Despite the Fog. A retrospect of Amitabh Bachchan’s movies will also happen at the festival where some of his best films will be premiered.

