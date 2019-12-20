Farah Khan-directed Movies That Made Fans Fall In Love With Her Work

Farah Khan is an actor, director, producer, and a choreographer. Over the years, she has made many movies. Here are a few memorable movies that Farah Khan had directed.

Om Shanti Om

In ṭhis 2007 film, we see Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. Om Shanti Om marked the debut of Deepika Padukone. This movie was a reincarnation love story and has few of the best dialogues Hindi film industry has ever seen. The movie was a hit at the box office, and fans loved the movie. It also has become a cult classic today.

Read Also | Ram Charan, Farah Khan, Sania Mirza Groove On Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo; Watch

Main Hoon Na

In this 2004 Farah Khan movie, we saw Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Sunil Shetty, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao in the lead roles. The plot of this movie is about an army major who goes undercover to keep the general's daughter safe from a radical militant. At the same time, he is trying to win his half-brother's heart. This movie is rated 7 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Read Also| Sania Mirza’s Sister’s Wedding Reception: Inside Pics, Farah Khan, Ram Charan Attend

Happy New Year

In this 2014 Farah Khan film, we saw Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Sonu Sood in lead roles. It was a revenge-heist story where a group of amateur dancers take part in an international dancing competition so that they can take revenge by heisting diamonds. The movie was hit at the box office.

Read Also| Bigg Boss 13: Farah Khan To Replace Salman Khan As The Host Of The Show?

Tees Maar Khan

This 2010 Farah Khan movie is a comedy and crime mixture flick. It is a story which revolves around a thief called Tees Maar Khan. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna were seen in the lead role in this movie. The movie is about the planning and the execution of a robbery. The lead stars rob a train filled with lots of gold and antiques going from Mumbai to Delhi. In an elaborate plan to rob the train, Tees Maar Khan sets up a fake movie shooting and robs the train. After this, he is caught by the police. In this movie, Katrina is seen as a wannabe actor.

Read Also| Deepika Padukone NOT Part Of Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om Sequel?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.