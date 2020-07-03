Amaal Mallik Recalls Working With Sushant Singh Rajput For 'MS Dhoni'; Says He Misses Him

Amaal Mallik is one of the well-known music directors in Bollywood. He has given fans and audiences several hit music such as O Khuda, Kaun Tujhe, Bhuddu Sa Mann, Kar Gayi Chull, and many more. Recently, Amaal Mallik gave an interview to a news portal where he spoke about the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and what they have achieved together.

During the interview, Amaal spoke about how he still cannot believe about the actor passing away and also spoke about how they bonded in the film M.S Dhoni. Mallik’s first solo album was with the film M.S Dhoni which starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. And talking about the late actor, he said he was speechless when he got to know about the actor’s passing away as he had worked with him very closely in M.S Dhoni.

Amaal also said that during the film, they both used to exchange looks several times and whenever they used to meet they both knew that life would take a better turn. He also said that Sushant gained major recognition as an actor with the film. He also said that he is very emotional about the fact that they both began this journey together and now Sushant is no more.

Mallik further said that Sushant was an angel to him who came in his career and blessed it by being in his songs. He further said that he still can’t believe that he is gone too soon and he misses him. When asked about his meeting with Sushant, Amaal said that they never managed to meet but would connect through social media.

About the film M.S Dhoni

The film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story released in 2016 and starred Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Helmed by Neeraj Pandey, the film also starred Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The movie was based on Indian Cricketer M.S Dhoni’s untold life story. The music in the film was produced by Amaal Mallik. The movie was loved by fans and audiences and also made a mark at the box office.

