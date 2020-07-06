Amaal Mallik Speaks On Nepotism; Says Things Did Not Happen Overnight For Armaan Or Him

Bollywood singer Amaal Mallik recently spoke about nepotism and the kind of effect that it has on fresh talent in the music industry. He was of the stance that it was not very easy for people with inside connections either. In an interview with a news daily, he admitted that he had an advantage as he knew how the industry works but was also of the perspective that he faced difficulties of a different kind. He also took a stand for his brother Armaan Malik on the matter.

Amaal Mallik on the nepotism debate

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise fuelled the nepotism debate across various industries related to Bollywood. The actor was found hanging on June 14 at his residence in Banda, Mumbai. A number of people on the internet have been connecting his death with nepotism and unwelcoming nature of Bollywood. After Sonu Nigam, in the most recent development, singer Amaal Mallik has also put forth his thoughts on the matter. In a recent interaction with a leading news daily, Amaal Mallik said that his father was not an ace composer when compared to his uncle, Anu Malik. Hence, it was not as easy as making a phone call and getting things done. He also revealed that when his brother Armaan Malik went for his first trial with Vishal Dadlani, nobody knew that he was Daboo Malik’s son. Armaan Malik did his job and got a part in the film Bhootnath.

Amaal Mallik also said that a lot of people are under the misconception that things were easily available to him because he has the Malik surname, which he felt was not right. He said that when compared to newcomers, he does have an advantage of knowing how the industry works. He has seen failures in the family and is hence aware of what not to opt for and that, according to him, is the only difference.

Amaal Mallik also pointed out that it took him five years to get his first film. He said that he had to wait seven hours when he wanted Salman Khan to listen to his piece and got an opportunity only because his music was good. Amaal Mallik was of the view that things did not happen overnight for him or his brother either. Rather it is even a bit tough for people who have a famous name.

