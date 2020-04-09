The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan Grateful To Fans For Their Wishes On Jaya Bachchan's Birthday; See Tweet

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and thanked fans for showering their lovely wishes for Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. Read more for details

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
amitabh bachchan

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan celebrates her 72nd birthday today i.e April 9, 2020. Since last night, fans of Jaya Bachchan have been pouring their love for the actor through social media. A number of social media users have sent heartfelt messages to Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. Now, husband Amitabh Bachchan has shared a tweet, thanking all the fans for showing love and support for Jaya Bachchan. Check out his tweet below - 

Also read: Jaya Bachchan's birthday: Bengali films of the actress from debut till now

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet 

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and shared a photo along with a heartfelt note for fans who wished Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. In the photo, both Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan could be seen sporting traditional attires and joining their hands together showcasing a gesture of gratitude. He stated that he cannot thank all the fans in person and thus shared a tweet. Many netizens on social media wished Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. Check it out below -

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan misses Jaya Bachchan on her b'day while she stuck in Delhi amid lockdown

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's memorable on-set pictures with wife Jaya Bachchan; see here

Also read: Fans have a quirky take on Amitabh Bachchan's throwback pic of Jaya Bachchan; read here

Also read: Shweta wears love for Amitabh Bachchan on her sleeve literally; Big B, Jaya Bachchan proud

 

 

