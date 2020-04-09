Amitabh Bachchan Grateful To Fans For Their Wishes On Jaya Bachchan's Birthday; See Tweet

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan celebrates her 72nd birthday today i.e April 9, 2020. Since last night, fans of Jaya Bachchan have been pouring their love for the actor through social media. A number of social media users have sent heartfelt messages to Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. Now, husband Amitabh Bachchan has shared a tweet, thanking all the fans for showing love and support for Jaya Bachchan. Check out his tweet below -

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet

T 3496 - To them that have wished Jaya on her birthday today, my gratitude and love .. thank you for remembering her .. it will be impossible to respond to each of you individually , hence this .. love ..

धन्यवाद और आभार

she has been given your wishes and she sends her thanks pic.twitter.com/lil3bO8MXH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 9, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter and shared a photo along with a heartfelt note for fans who wished Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. In the photo, both Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan could be seen sporting traditional attires and joining their hands together showcasing a gesture of gratitude. He stated that he cannot thank all the fans in person and thus shared a tweet. Many netizens on social media wished Jaya Bachchan on her birthday. Check it out below -

Heart warming Birthday wishes for the supremely talented, veteran actress #JayaBachchan. May the best of all come your way. #HappyBirthdayJayaBachchan ji Mam 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iCHTWMIkII — Subham Kar (Prem) (@Subhamk77969341) April 9, 2020

Happy Birthday to one of the finest former Hindi film actresses, #JayaBachchan. She dedicated her life before to cinema career and now she became a politician. May her life filled with good health, happiness and prosperity! 🙏



Regards@SGUniverse192 @shreyaghoshal pic.twitter.com/OJMxQXCPSk — Shreya Ghoshal Universe (@SGUniverse192) April 9, 2020

Heart warming Birthday wishes for the supremely talented, veteran actress #JayaBachchan. May the best of all come your way. #HappyBirthdayJayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/YKaA8ojjH1 — Tips Films & Music (@tipsofficial) April 9, 2020

