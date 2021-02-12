'Amazing Piece Of Work': Priyanka Chopra Hails Neha Dhupia's Short Film 'Step Out'

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra recently lauded Neha Dhupia’s short film Step Out on Twitter. Priyanka shared the poster of the film and appreciated Neha’s spectacular talent and brilliance of craft that did justice to the film. The film breaks the pre-conceived notion that that only women who are financially dependent and naturally submissive get subjected to domestic violence. The global sensation praised the issue and wrote, “I love it when people take charge of their lives. Here’s an amazing piece of work. I’m so proud of you @NehaDhupia. This is really good! Check it out everyone and STEP OUT of your comfort zone.

Priyanka Chopra praises Neha Dhupia's short film

On receiving such encouraging words, Neha wrote, “Priyankaaaa ... what can I say. You my love are all heart. Thank you for making time and thank you for your kind words ... this means the world to me.” Step Out stars Neha Dhupia and Dev Dutt in lead roles, with Hridaye Nagpal. The story has been written by Hridaye Nagpal and Suraj Wadhwa who is also producing the movie under the banner Strange Love Studios alongside Neha Dhupia’s Big Girl Productions. The cinematography for the movie is headed by Raza Mehta with music by Pruthu Parab. Neha Dhupia’s 11-minute film revolves around the story about an on ongoing interaction between a psychiatrist played by Neha Dhupia and her visibly hyper young patient, played with a watch-me-if-you-can forcefulness by Dev Dutt. Step Out is a laudable effort to tell a sincere story about how the last year has affected our domestic relationships.

I love it when people take charge of their lives. Here’s an amazing piece of work. I’m so proud of you @NehaDhupia. This is really good! Check it out everyone and STEP OUT of your comfort zone.https://t.co/M3AZt9TA8k pic.twitter.com/ktzXW4I8cJ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 12, 2021

Priyankaaaa ... what can I say . You my love are all heart. Thank you for making time and thank you for your kind words ... this means the world to me ❤️❤️❤️ @priyankachopra @BigGirlPvtLtd https://t.co/AbRH6WMD1l — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 12, 2021

Read: Neha Dhupia Poses With Miss India Winners: "Only A Well Balanced Head Can Wear A Crown"

Read: Neha Dhupia Renames February 6 As '#AngadBedi Day' As She Wishes Husband On His B'day

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha Dhupia also announced her getting on board the Vidyut Jamwal starring movie Sanak. She shared the poster of the upcoming movie which features Jamwal in a wounded and captive state and expressed her excitement about being a part of the project. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra recently released her memoir Unfinished that will talk about her life events in detail. The actress is receiving a terrific response for her film The White Tiger. Priyanka also wrapped up the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Text For You that was shot extensively in the UK.

Read: Nick Jonas Asks For A Signed Copy Of 'Unfinished', Priyanka Chopra Gives Adorable Reply

Read: Awkwafina, Priyanka Chopra & More To Participate In Academy's 2nd Annual Global Movie Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.