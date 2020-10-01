Ishkaran's #Revolution4SSR for Sushant Singh Rajput gathers momentum; Shweta, Ankita join

The role of fans and family of Sushant Singh Rajput as his death case making global headlines can’t be denied. One of those, being known as ‘SSRian’ or ‘warriors of SSR’, has been Ishkaran Bhandari. After being appointed by Subramanian Swamy to look into the scope for CBI probe just days after SSR’s death, the advocate has led numerous initiatives that became talking points.

Ishkaran’s latest initiative receives support

Ishakaran Bhandari had led initiatives like #Candle4SSR and #Warriors4SSR much before the case had been transferred to the CBI. The initiatives had climbed to the top of the trends charts with numerous celebrities also joining in support. The lawyer is now set to come up with his third digital protest, ‘Revolution 4 SSR’. The hashtag received 2,25,000 tweets even before the initiative was to start at 6pm on Thursday. Ishkaran took a dig at team Rhea Chakraborty by highlighting how the 'paid PR' had 'flopped.'

United will get Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput!



After 1st digital protest- #Candle4SSR & 2nd on #Warriors4SSR



The lobby of paid PR fails & 3rd digital is massive success, No.1 since morning already 2,25,000 tweets of#Revolution4SSR



Post pics at 6 pm with Red band!



Tag Me! — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) October 1, 2020

One can participate in the initiative by sharing a photo with a red band. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kiriti joined it by posting a photo. She wrote that they had faith in the CBI, and hoped that the 'crucial' next few days could bring out good news.

We have faith in CBI, we are an inch closer to finding the truth! Next few days are crucial... We might hear some good news. Very hopeful. I know God is with us for sure. We are calling it #Revolution4SSR ARE YOU WITH US?? pic.twitter.com/kv1MAmwn8w — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 1, 2020

Ankita also used the #Revolution4SSR hashtag and wrote, ‘we are in this together.’

Meanwhile, another initiative that has become a talking point has been ‘World 4 SSR’ movement. Indian-Americans in California raised their voice, seeking justice for SSR. Banners were also put up on a billboard in Missisippi. One of them also acknowledged the role played by Republic TV and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

