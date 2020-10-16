Amit Sadh Has An Uplifting Note For 'true Gladiators'; Sends Out A Message To Push Harder

Actor Amit Sadh recently took to social media to share a motivational post about pushing harder to achieve goals in life. He posted a picture of himself from the wide roads of Manali amidst the stunning mountains. The actor shed some light on how people must push through the low days of their lives as well. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from fans as they love his hardworking and passionate nature.

Amit Sadh’s motivational thoughts

Actor Amit Sadh recently updated his fans through social media on what he has been up to lately. He posted a picture of himself where he was seen sitting on the edge of an empty road in Manali as he took a road trip in order to finish work on the web series Zidd. In the picture, he is seen sitting on a giant rock with folded legs while looking to his left.

He is seen donning a rider's gear as he took a long road trip between Patiala and Manali. In the picture, he is seen wearing a complete-black outfit with all the necessary equipment. The actor is seen wearing a black zipper with a pair of comfortable and breezy pants. He is also spotted in thick black ankle-length boots which are apt for a rider. Amit Sadh is also wearing a pair of reflective red shades in order to protect his eyes from the glaring sun and dust. His hair has been left in a natural state, giving it a casual, boyish look.

In the caption for the post, Amit Sadh has spoken about pushing harder no matter what the situation is. He has written that even with frequent pains, one must never give up and try harder. He has added that this is a note for his future self and is a reminder that the fight goes on even with the fatigue and exhaustion. He has further added that real gladiators know how to tackle such situations as well. Have a look at the post on Amit Sadh’s Instagram here.

In the comments section for the post, actor Amit Sadh has received a lot of compliments for his uplifting thoughts on hard work and achievements. A few people have mentioned how it is encouraging to see such messages early in the morning while others have put forth their thoughts through various emoticons. Have a look at the comments on the post here.

Image Courtesy: Amit Sadh Instagram

