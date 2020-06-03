Amitabh Bachchan's Movies In Which He Romanced Leading Actors Way Younger To Him

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has performed a wide variety of roles over the years. The megastar started gaining popularity in the 70s with his movies like Zanjeer, Deewar, and Sholay. Also referred to as Shahenshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has collaborated with numerous stars in his films. So, we have compiled some of the actor’s projects in which he romanced with stars way younger to him. Take a look.

Cheeni Kum

Helmed by R Balki, Cheeni Kum stars Tabu, Amitabh Bachchan, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. This romantic drama movie showcases an unusual love story of a 64-year man and a 34-year old independent woman. It revolves around Buddhadev Gupta (Amitabh Bachchan), an old and arrogant man, whose sole friend is a little girl. He gets infatuated with the calm and composed Nina Verma (Tabu), who changes him completely. However, the duo takes time to realise their feelings for each other, despite societal norms, pressure, and their differences in opinion. Besides the leading actors’ performance, R Balki was appreciated for his direction, and Cheeni Kum was a hit at the box office.

Sooryavansham

Amitabh Bachchan played the duo role of father and son in E V V Satyanarayana’s directorial. Sooryavansham is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster of the same name. For his portrayal of Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh and Heera Thakur, Bachchan starred alongside Jaya Sudha and Soundarya in the lead roles. Sooryavansham revolves around Bhanu Pratap Singh, the village head, who detests his youngest son Heera. But the latter strives to overcome challenges and becomes victorious in fulfilling his father’s dreams. Released in 1999, Amitabh Bachchan’s movie was declared a flop at the box office. However, it gained cult status over the years.

Nishabd

Nishabd features Amitabh Bachchan and Jiah Khan in pivotal roles. Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, the 2007 drama film is inspired by the 1999 Hollywood movie American Beauty and the 1986 Bollywood film Anokha Rishta. Nishabd revolves around the life of Vijay, who falls in love with his daughter’s teenage friend Jia. Vijay’s relationship with the girl ruins everything with his wife and daughter. While Vijay tries to commit suicide after being left by his family, he intends to live in the memories of Jia. Nishabd garnered applause for the performances of its leading actors. However, the film's plot received criticism.

