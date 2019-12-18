Amitabh Bachchan In 2019: Big B's Year In Review

Amitabh Bachchan has delivered several great acting performances over the years and has contributed to the success and popularity of Bollywood. Bachchan is widely regarded as one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema. Here is what happened in the life of the Deewar actor this year.

Movies released in 2019

This year, the actor appeared in Badla and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Badla is a mystery thriller movie starring Taapsee Pannu and Amrita Singh alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Released on March 8, 2019, this revenge movie garnered immense praise from the critics and the audience alike. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role of Guru Gosayi Venkanna in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. This Telugu language action-drama flick is based on the life of activist Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Andhra Pradesh.

Completing 50 years in the film industry

Furthermore, Bachchan completed his 50 years in the film industry. The actor’s son Abhishek Bachchan took to social media and shared his father’s throwback picture while congratulating him. Amitabh Bachchan marked his acting debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969. Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared junior Bachchan’s tweet congratulating the Sholay actor for the same.

Personal front

On the personal front, Amitabh Bachchan kept his fans updated on social media about his health. He was advised bed rest. He posted his picture in front of the television showcasing a football match, in which only his socks part was visible. He was recovering from the injuries occurred during the time of Don's shooting.

Upcoming movies

Amitabh Bachchan will next appear in Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo and Chehre. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy, besides Bachchan, in the lead roles. This superhero flick will be the first one in a trilogy. Gulabo Sitabo features Bachchan alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles. Furthermore, Chehre is a mystery thriller drama flick starring Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role.

