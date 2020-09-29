Virender Sehwag Comically Mimics Amitabh Bachchan's Dialogue For Rohit Sharma; Watch Video

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai side lost to Bangalore in a thrilling Super Over affair on Monday, September 29 in the 10th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. As has been the case throughout the tournament so far, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag once again took to his social media accounts to give his take on the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 game. As part of his social media show ‘Viru Ki Baithak’, the former Indian opening batsman had a message for Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma, which he expressed in a hilarious manner.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Watch all 12 balls from Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag’s message for Rohit Sharma after Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

On Tuesday, September 29, i.e. one day after the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over thriller, Virender Sehwag comically mimicked a Bollywood dialogue in Amitabh Bachchan style from the popular film Sarkar. The dialogue in contention was performed by Sehwag for none other than the losing skipper Rohit Sharma. He said “Rohit ko joh sahi lagta hai, wahi karta hai. Chahe diet ki baat ko ya team selection, captaincy ya fir uski khud ki batting ki hi baat ho” (Translation: Rohit Sharma only listens to himself in topics regarding his diet, team selection, captaincy and his batting). With the aforementioned dialogue, the former Indian opener took a jibe at Rohit Sharma’s selection and captaincy decisions throughout the course of Mumbai’s match against Bangalore.

In the same video, Virender Sehwag also praised Virat Kohli and co. for topping defending champions in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over contest. The ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ praised Kohli’s decision of appointing AB de Villiers as their wicketkeeper and for giving opportunities to bowlers like Isuru Udana and Washington Sundar. Virender Sehwag later jokingly added that Kohli must be watching his show, as the Bangalore captain paid heed to his advices from his earlier episodes.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag mocks Rohit Sharma with Bollywood-inspired dialogue, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi vs Hyderabad live streaming details

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Delhi vs Hyderabad live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Tuesday, September 29. For Delhi vs Hyderabad live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Delhi vs Hyderabad live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Delhi vs Hyderabad live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Image source: Virender Sehwag Instagram and IPLT20.COM

