Amitabh Bachchan's Movies With Actor Riteish Deshmukh That You Could Binge-watch

Over a span of nearly 3 decades in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of several films. He has worked with various artists from the industry, including some new-age actors. The legendary star has also collaborated with talented actor Riteish Deshmukh for several films. They were seen together in films like Darna Zaroori Hai and Rann. Read ahead to know more about their films together.

Amitabh Bachchan’s films with Riteish Deshmukh

Darna Zaroori Hai

Darna Zaroori Hai released in 20016, was an anthology horror film produced by Satish Kaushik. The film was a compilation of six different stories in one film. It included an ensemble cast of actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Mallika Sherawat, Isha Koppikar, Arjun Rampal, Rajpal Yadav, Bipasha Basu and Randeep Hooda. Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh were seen together in the first story of the film. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a professor in the film while Riteish Deshmukh was seen as his student in the film.

Rann

Helmed by Ram Gopal Verma, Rann starred Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, Sudeep, Riteish Deshmukh and Gul Panag in the lead roles. Rann received praises from the film critics, especially for the casts’ performances. The political thriller film depicted the story of a corrupt politician who teams up with a journalist and stages a false terrorist attack to save his father’s channel. However, another journalist gets to know about the plot and decides to uncover it. Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the role of an ethical CEO of a Television channel, while actor Riteish Deshmukh was seen as a reporter in the film.

Aladin

Another film for which Amitabh Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh came together was Aladin. The fantasy film helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and also starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Sanjay Dutt in supporting roles. Aladin followed the story of a young orphan who finds a magic lamp that changes his life. He then sets off on an adventure and uses the lamp to defeat an evil Ringmaster. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a Gennie in the film, while Riteish Deshmukh was seen as the young orphan in the film.

