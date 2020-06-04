Amitabh Bachchan's 'Mahaan' Was The Only Film Where He Played Three Different Characters

Amitabh Bachchan had played several characters in his Bollywood films. The actor has also played several double roles in his films like Shahenshah, Satte Pe Satta, Sooryanasham, etc, but did you know that he played a triple role only in the film Mahaan? Mahaan was an official remake of a 1978 Kannada film Shankar Guru starring Rajkumar. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman, Parveen Babi, Zeenat Aman, Amjad Khan and Ashok Kumar too starred in the film. Read some interesting facts about the film Mahaan:

The movie Mahaan was entirely shot in Nepal.

The doll used in the film was owned by famous Ventriloquist Ramdas Padhye. The same doll was seen after 10 years in a Marathi film Zapatlela starring Laxmikanth Berde.

Zeenat Aman and Parveen Babi were first seen together in Ashanti. They came together for the second time for Mahaan.

Hema Malini shot for the film Mahaan for a few days. But later, she left the film after she got pregnant. She was then replaced with Parveen Babi.

Rakhee Gulzar had been offered the film opposite Amitabh Bachchan. But when she found out that Hema Malini and Zeenat would be starring opposite the senior actor, she reportedly backed out. Later, Waheeda Rehman accepted the role.

Amitabh Bachchan played a triple role in the film which remains his only triple role till date.

The plot of the film is about a man who murders and lives with different names after being charged. The storyline of this film is similar to films like Tumsa Nahi Dekha (1957), Sanam Teri Kasam (1982) and Zamane Se Kya Darna (1994).

Towards the end of the film Mahaan, Amitabh Bachchan encounters a cobra and his expressions are up to the mark. In the film Toofan, when Amitabh Bachchan encounters a cobra he had given the exact same expressions.

It was rumoured that Parveen Babi and Zeenat Aman were not on talking terms while shooting for the film Mahaan.

Amitabh Bachchan had insisted RD Burman to sing for him in the film.

