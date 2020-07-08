Anupam Kher Impressed By Girl's Singing Prowess, Says 'will Help Her Meet Lataji'

Actor Anupam Kher shared a video of a girl singing on his official Instagram feed on Tuesday night. In the caption, Kher revealed that the same video was recently posted by legendary Lata Mangeshkar on her social media handle. Calling it 'sheer brilliance', Anupam Kher wrote that he would love to reach out to this brilliant talent.

Anupam Kher wrote, "Recently legendary Lata Mangeshkar Ji posted this video on her social media. Where this amazing Indian girl has sung Mozart’s 40th symphony G minor with Indian Sargam. It sounds magical. If anybody knows who she is please write to herman@anupamkhercompany.com" (sic).

Anupam Kher also wrote that he will help her meet Lata Mangeshkar and take her blessings. A fan wrote, "Outstanding! I have seen it so many times now and still watching." Fans in huge numbers gushed to drop the girl's name and her social media id in the comments section.

Anupam Kher's Instagram post

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher's Instagram post on Sunday won the internet. He shared a priceless throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan, from the sets of the 1991 film Hum. The film also features Rajinikanth, Govinda, Kader Khan and Kimi Katkar. As seen the pic, Big B and Anupam Kher are posing with the latter's make-up man Bahadur Singh.

Recalling his good old memories, Anupam Kher captioned his post as, "My make up man of earlier days #BahadurSingh sent me this gem of a pic with the tallest persona in our film industry @amitabhbachchan Ji. The still is from the shooting of the film #HUM in Mauritius. The pic revived so many memories of joy, happiness, fan moments and much more. Those were the innocent days of cinema. Without mobile phones and vanity vans. Loved the human connection. I miss Mukul Anand, our director. He was an amazing human being" (sic).

Anupam Kher was last seen in the action-drama, One Day: Justice Delivered and it received rave reviews from fans. The film also stars Zarina Wahab, Rajesh Sharma, Zakir Hussain, Kumud Mishra, Esha Gupta among others. The movie is helmed by Ashok K. Nanda. Anupam Kher's film, The Accidental Prime Minister also did well with the audience.

