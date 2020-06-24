Amitabh Bachchan's 'Laawaris' Is Based On Director Prakash Mehra's Life? Read More Trivia

Laawaris stars Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Zeenat Aman, and Raakhee in the lead roles. The Prakash Mehra-directorial became famous for its peppy song Mere Angne Mein Tumhara Kya Kaam Hai. Alka Yagnik crooned the original version and received widespread acclaim. On the other hand, Bachchan sang the second version, which gained applause for his comedic performance in the music video.

Laawaris revolves around an orphan, Heera, who is born out of an illicit relationship and a drunkard takes care of him. However, Heera wonders about his identity and stumbles over reality while searching for his parents. The drama flick emerged out to be successful at the box-office. Moreover, the movie received nods for Amitabh Bachchan’s performance. So, we have mentioned some of the facts about Laawaris that you must know. Read on:

Laawaris movie trivia

Earlier, Parveen Babi signed for Zeenat Aman’s role. She also shot for the first schedule but dropped out of the movie due to her illness.

Mere Angane Mein is an old Indian folk song, which first appeared in the 1970 flick Bombay Talkie. After this, the makers of Maze Le Lo used it in their 1975’s movie. In the project, Bollywood star Naresh Kanodia performs the song on stage.

Amitabh Bachchan sang the second version of Mere Angne Mein. It was a last-minute addition to the drama film.

Bollywood actor Raakhee always played Amitabh Bachchan’s co-star in movies during that time. However, for the first time, she played his mother, and they did not have any scenes together in Laawaris. Moreover, she dies when Bachchan’s character is an infant. After a year, Raakhee portrayed Bachchan’s mother in Shakti, alongside Dilip Kumar, who essayed his father. Additionally, about 20 years later, Amitabh Bachchan appeared with Raakhee in Ek Rishta. They played parents to Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar.

Filmmaker Prakash Mehra had churned the movie Laawaris on himself. Despite having a father, the director always looked at himself as an orphan.

Raakhee had never agreed to do special appearances for anyone except for Dev Anand in Joshila, Loot Maar, and Heera Panna. In Laawaris, the actor played a brief role in the Prakash Mehra-directorial for Amitabh Bachchan, who had helped with her career by giving it a second lease of life in commercially successful Kabhi Kabhie.

A similar storyline featuring Amjad Khan abandoning Amitabh Bachchan’s mother is also in 1979 flick Suhaag. The former plays the role of Bachchan’s on-screen father in Laawaris.

