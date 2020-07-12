Amitabh Bachchan's Last Film With Nirupa Roy Was 'Lal Baadshah'; Read More Trivia

Starring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Raghuvaran, Manisha Koirala, Shilpa Shetty and Amrish Puri, the film Lal Baadshah released in the year 1999. Amitabh Bachchan played a dual role in the film which failed at the box office. Lal Baadshah was also known to be Amitabh Bachchan’s last film with actor Nirupa Roy. Read some interesting trivia about the film below:

Interesting facts of Lal Baadshah

Also Read: Jaaved Jaaferi's Father Jagdeep Passes Away; Ajay Devgn, Fans Offer Condolences

Manisha Koirala was a popular star back in the 90s. She agreed to do the film only because she got an opportunity to work with actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Sunil Shetty was also a part of the film Lal Baadshah and had shot for some scenes. He dropped out of the film for some reason. Actor Mukul Dev was also approached for the role.

Lal Baadshah was scheduled to release in 1998, but the got delayed by a year because of financial issues faced by the producers.

The song Pathiya Ley from the movie Lal Baadshah was recorded much later after the post-production of the movie was completed.

Most of the songs which were recorded on the album of Lal Baadshah did not feature in the movie.

Nirupa Roy played Amitabh Bachchan’s mother in various movies. Lal Baadshah was the last movie in which she played Amitabh’s mother.

South Indian actor Radhika Sarathkumar appeared for the second time with Amitabh Bachchan in Lal Baadshah. They were seen together in Aaj Ka Arjun and played the role of siblings.

Raghuvaran’s voice in the film is dubbed.

Also Read: Neetu Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Ranbir, Riddhima, & Close Friends; See Photos

Also Read: When Salman Khan Hilariously Admitted That He Borrowed ₹2011 From A Friend

To add additional interest in the film, Nagma’s Item No Pathiye Le was added much later after the post-production.

Sunny Deol was first approached for the film, but he rejected it because of having a busy schedule.

Amitabh Bachchan signed the film for an amount of ₹4 crores in 1996. The amount he got was paid off to the creditors that ABCL owed.

The tune of the song Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya was earlier heard in a small part in the song Pataile Humka in the film Lal Baadshah. The original song is from the film Teersri Kasam.

Amitabh Bachchan, Radhika Sarathkumar and Amrish Puri were originally a part of Aaj Ka Arjun, which was directed by KC Bokadia.

Also Read: This Day That Year July 9: Ayushmann Khurrana's First Project With Amitabh Bachchan & More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.