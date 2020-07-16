Amitabh Bachchan's Last Movie With Sanjeev Kumar, 'Khud-Daar'; Read More Trivia

Khud-Daar stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi, Sanjeev Kumar, Prem-Chopra, Vinod Mehra, Mehmood, Tanuja, and Bindiya Goswami in the lead roles. The Ravi Tandon-directorial revolves around Hari, whose wife dislikes his stepbrothers, Govind and Rajesh. She abandons them in the absence of her husband. However, a series of events reconciles the trio years later.

Khud-Daar hit the theatres in 1982 when Amitabh Bachchan got hurt while shooting for his movie Coolie in Bangalore. The Hindi drama flick garnered a positive response from the viewers. Moreover, it went on to become the fourth highest-grossing movie of the year. Later on, the Tamil and Telugu version of Khud-Daar got released as Padikkadhavan and Driver Babu respectively. So, we have compiled some of the rarely known facts about the film that you must check out right away. Read on:

Amitabh Bachchan's Khud-Daar trivia

Earlier, Rekha was to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. However, Parveen Babi replaced her in Khud-Daar. So, the makers changed the character from a Marathi lass to a Goan Christian.

Khud-Daar is the last Bollywood project featuring Sanjeev Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan together.

In the movie, Sanjeev Kumar’s character name was Hari, which was also his real name.

Bollywood actor Ram Sethi dubbed for the character of Sethji when Amitabh Bachchan arrives to sell his taxi in the film.

The music to which Vinod Mehra dances at the beginning of Khud-Daar was a part of the restaurant scene in Pukar. It comes when Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Zeenat Aman’s birthday.

The makers recorded the song Maa Ka Pyar and Kishore Kumar lent his voice for the same. However, they never used it in the movie.

Amitabh Bachchan had initially sung the song Mach Gaya Shore Saree Nagri for Khud-Daar. The makers recorded the song but dropped it from the final version. They called Kishore Kumar to redo the song. So, it was the singer’s version in the movie which people heard.

Filmmaker Ravi Tandon and actor Amitabh Bachchan have collaborated for two movies like Majboor and Khud-Daar. Both films have Parveen Babi as the female lead.

Kader Khan received credits as the story, screenplay, and dialogue writer in Khud-Daar. No other movie except for that got him this kind of acclaim.

Bollywood actor Tanuja accepted the movie as she wanted to portray a negative character.

However, when she saw that the makers had slashed most of her part, she felt that her character looked ''silly''.

Mahurat of Khud-Daar happened on October 23, 1977.

