Amitabh Bachchan With Meenakshi Sheshadri Or Waheeda Rehman; Whose Chemistry Is Better?

Amitabh Bachchan has completed over five decades in the movie industry and has worked with some great actors and directors. Amitabh Bachchan is also known to share great onscreen chemistry with several leading female actresses. Read on to know about some of his films with Meenakshi Sheshadri and Waheeda Rehman:

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan And Sridevi: When The Actor Refused To Work With Big B

Amitabh Bachchan's chemistry with Meenakshi Sheshadri and Waheeda Rehman

Amitabh Bachchan and Meenakshi Sheshadri first collaborated with each other as they played the lead characters in Tinnu Anand’s Shahenshah (1988). The movie also cast Rohini Hattangadi as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around Vijay who is a corrupt officer by day and turns a vigilante by night in order to make the city crime-free. The two actors were again seen together on-screen as they played the lead characters in Manmohan Desai’s Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswathi (1988), in the same year. The movie also cast Jaya Prada as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around the love story between Gangaa and Jamunaa, and the hardships they go through in order to be together.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan’s Best Suspense Movies Fans Must Add To Their Watch-list

In 1989, Amitabh Bachchan and Meenakshi Sheshadri played the lead characters in Ketan Desai’s Toofan. The movie also cast Amrita Singh as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around Toofan who wants to clear his father’s name by retrieving the gold he stole. Amitabh Bachchan and Meenakshi Sheshadri were last seen together on-screen as they played the lead characters in Ramesh Sippy’s Akayla (1991). The movie also cast Jackie Shroff and Amrita Singh as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Inspector Vijay Verma who must solve the crime case of mastermind Jojo Braganza, and put him behind bars.

Also Read | RIP Sushant: 'Why..Why..Why' Mourns Amitabh Bachchan In Heartfelt Tribute To Late Actor

In 1971, Amitabh Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman were seen together on-screen as they played the lead characters in Sunil Dutt’s Reshma Aur Shera. The movie also cast Sunil Dutt and Rakhee Gulzar as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Reshma and Shera who belong to rival families but end up falling in love with each other. The two actors again appeared together in Narendra Bedi’s Adalat (1976). The movie also cast Neetu Singh as the lead character. The film is a courtroom drama between a father and a son.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Working With Amitabh Bachchan In 'Gulabo Sitabo'

Amitabh Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman went on to do many movies together like Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Trishul (1978), Naseeb (1981), Namak Halaal (1982), and many more. The two have together given one of the biggest blockbusters of their time, Coolie (1983). Coolie is a Manmohan Desai-directorial. The movie also cast Rishi Kapoor as the lead character. Amitabh Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman were last seen together on-screen as lead characters in S. Ramanathan’s Mahaan (1983). The movie also cast Ashok Kumar as the lead character. The plot of the film revolves around Vikram Singh, who gets arrested for possession of drugs.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.