Kareena Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of 'game Night' With Her 'boys' Saif Ali Khan, Taimur

Kareena Kapoor often shares updates from her personal life on her social media handles. Her latest post is no exception for the same. The Jab We Met actress put up an Instagram story to give her fans a glimpse of her family, post her return from the shoot.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan, and son Taimur. The father-son duo seemed to be engrossed in an intense board game. Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, “Game night post shoot with the boys."

In the photo, Saif and Taimur can both be seen twinning in white. The father-son duo wore an all-white pyjama-kurta set. While Kareena herself was missing from the picture, fans can see a glimpse of the actress’s house and a cute father-son moment.

Kareena Kapoor shares picture from Easter celebrations

Kareena Kapoor previously shared pictures of her family from their Easter celebrations on April 10. In the photo, Kareena’s sons Tamiur and Jeh posed with their cousins Kiaan and Inaaya. Saif Ali Khan was also clicked in a white kurta and blue denim jeans during the celebrations. Everyone wore cute easter hats, and the 3 Idiots actress captioned the post, “My Easter Bunnies❤️Happy Easter Lovely People❤️Keep the treasure hunt on…always …”

As soon as Kareena shared the pictures, her fans and friends showered their compliments in the comments. Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, whose son Kiaan was also a part of the celebration wrote, “Sooo cute 💖🐣 missed being with all the bunnies”. Malaika Arora commented, “All the Easter bunnies ❤️”. Designer and close friend of Kareena, Manish Malhotra also dropped heart emoticons on the picture.

Kareena Kapoor movies

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The 42-year-old actress recently started shooting for her upcoming movie The Crew. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu in lead roles. As per a report in ANI, the movie is a story of three women behind the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Kareena will also be seen in the movie Devotion of Suspect X alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma.