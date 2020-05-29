Amitabh Bachchan's Movies Where He Impressed Fans By Playing A Gangster

Amitabh Bachchan has done about 200 films in the Hindi film industry and has played a variety of roles. His roles of the 'angry young man' are some of his most praised performances. Among Bachchan's most prominent roles are also the ones where he played the role of a gangster.

His unique style of acting and his iconic dialogues make his movies memorable amongst the movie buffs of approximately all generations. Check out the list of movies where the Pink actor aced his roles as a ruthless gangster.

Family

In Family, Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a ruthless, evil mafia leader. The movie is directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi which saw Amitabh Bachchan show-off his style as a suave gangster who loves cigars. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Viren Sahai, Akshay Kumar as Shekhar Bhatia, Aryeman Ramsay as Aryan Bhatia and Bhumika Chawla as Dr Kavita Bhatia.

Image courtesy: A still from Family

Deewar

Deewar saw Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of a mobster, who with his charismatic acting impressed the viewers. The movie also stars Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Neetu Singh, and Parveen Babi in leading roles. The iconic movie was directed by the late director Yash Chopra and is considered as one of his memorable films as a director as well. Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role of Vijay Verma in the movie, who is a don. This role was reportedly inspired by the real-life underworld don Haji Mastan. Shashi Kapoor plays the role of his brother, who is a police officer.

Don

Amitabh Bachchan has played double roles in many of his films and the iconic movie Don is one of them. The 1978 classic starred Amitabh Bachchan in the roles of Don and Vijay. Don is considered to be the underworld’s most wanted criminal in the film whereas Vijay, who looks just like him, is just a common man. The movie also starred Zeenat Aman, Pran, Iftekhar, Helen, Om Shivpuri, Satyen Kappu and Pinchoo Kapoor. The iconic movie was directed by Chandra Banot while the screenplay was written by Salim Khan-Javed Akhtar.

Kaalia

Kaalia is a Tinnu Anand directorial where Amitabh Bachchan is played the role of a wrongly incarcerated person who then turns into a ruthless criminal. Bachchan nails the role of Kallu/Kaalia in a twisted role that he portrays in the movie. The movie was remade in Kannada as Huliyaada Kaala starring Tiger Prabhakar and even in Tamil as Cooliekkaran.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Family

