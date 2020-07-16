Amitabh Bachchan's Classic Films With Legendary Actor Shreeram Lagoo

Shreeram Lagoo was a popular artist who predominantly worked in Marathi as well as Hindi films. Back in the 90s, Shreeram Lagoo also worked in several films with legendary star Amitabh Bachchan. They were seen together in films Laawaris, Immam Dharam and Pukar. Check out some of their other popular films together.

Shreeram Lagoo films with actor Amitabh Bachchan

Laawaris

Directed by Prakash Mehta, the film Laawaris starred Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Zeenat Aman and Raakhe in the lead roles. Laawaris followed the story of an abandoned baby who is raised by a drunkard. As the baby grows up, he wanders around searching for his identity and crosses paths with this biological father. Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role in the film while Shreeram Lagoo was seen as the drunkard who raises him in Laawaris.

Imamm Dharam

Starring Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Rekha in the lead roles, the film Immam Dharam was directed by Desh Mukherjee. The film follows the story of two crooks who change their ways of living after meeting a man Kabir. When the latter is trapped in a murder scene, the two crooks try to help him. Amitabh Bachchan was seen as one of the crooks while Shreeram Laago played the character as Govinda Anna.

Do Aur Do Paanch

Another film of Amitabh Bachchan and Shreeram Laago together was Do Aur Do Paanch. The film also stars Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini and Parveen Babi. Do Aur Do Paanch followed the story of two rival brothers who land in trouble every time they meet. As the film progresses, more trouble starts brewing when the two are asked to abduct the son of a rich businessman. Shriram Laago was seen as the father of the son who was abducted while Amitabh Bachchan was seen as one of the leads.

Manzil

Inspired by a Bengali film, Manzil starred Amitabh Bachchan and Moushmi Chatterjee in the lead roles. The Bollywood film followed the story of a poor man who falls in love with a rich girl and pretends to be rich to impress her father. However, the truth comes out after some time. While Amitabh Bachchan played the lead in the film, Shreeram Laago was seen as Mr Kapoor.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar

Another hit film Amitabh Bachchan and Shreeram Laago shared the screen space for, was Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rakhee and Rekha in the lead roles. The film follows the story of a young rich man who proposes his childhood sweetheart. However, when she rejects him he visits a prostitute often, who falls for him. Shreeram Lagoo was seen as a rich man where Amitabh Bachchan, an orphan, works as a child.

